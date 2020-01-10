Singapore Badminton Open tickets on sale
Early-bird tickets for the Singapore Badminton Open 2020 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from April 7-12, are available for sale from tomorrow to Feb 16 via APACTix.
Some of the world's top shuttlers are expected to be here, as the Super 500 event, which carries a prize purse of US$408,000 (S$552,000), is the last stop in the qualifying window for this year's Tokyo Olympics.
Fans can also look out for top local shuttlers Yeo Jia Min and Loh Kean Yew.
Said Loh: "Seeing as the tournament always draws world-class players, it will provide us with great exposure... I'm looking forward to the challenge."
