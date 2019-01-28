Singapore beat Malaysia 5-2 in floorball qualifiers

The Singapore women's floorball team defeated arch-rivals Malaysia 5-2 in their opening Group B match of the World Championship qualifiers in Bangkok yesterday.

The Republic took the lead in the ninth minute through Siti Nurhaliza at the Huamark Indoor Stadium. Tiffany Ong made it 2-0 seven minutes into the second period, but Malaysia pulled one back four minutes later.

Natalia Wee restored Singapore's two -goal lead in the 14th minute of the second period. In the third period, the Republic added another two through Mindy Lim and Nordiana Yeari.

World No. 26 Malaysia ended the scoring with an effort by Fathih Hasni Che Husain eight minutes before the end.

Singapore, ranked world No. 15, take on 24th-ranked South Korea today before ending the group stage of the eight-team Asia-Oceania qualifiers against Japan (No. 14) tomorrow.

The top teams from Groups A and B, and the two winners in the play-offs between the groups' runners-up and third-placed teams, qualify for the Dec 7-15 World Floorball Championship in Switzerland. - NARENDAREN KARNAGERAN