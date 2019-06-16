Singapore bowler Amabel Chua, 19, clinches first senior title

Singapore bowler Amabel Chua (centre) posing with the trophy and officials at the Philippine International Open Tenpin Bowling Championships.

Singapore bowler Amabel Chua clinched her first international senior title on Sunday (June 16), when she claimed the women’s open masters crown at the Philippine International Open Tenpin Bowling Championships.

The 19-year-old secured victory by defeating the host’s Lara Posadas-Wong 212-190 in the stepladder finals at the Coronado Lanes at Starmall, Mandaluyong City.

Said Chua, after her victory: “I was feeling nervous during the first match, but after winning the first one, I got more confidence for the second match.

“I told myself to think of the process, one frame at a time and put my shot on target. If I didn’t get a strike, I would pick up my spares. Overall, it was a good experience, and I’m really honoured to be able to win this title.”

This is the third victory in recent months for the business studies student at Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

In April, she won the girls’ all-events title at the 20th Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships in Kuching, Malaysia. She was also part of the team, comprising Charmaine Chang, Jermaine Seah and Charlene Lim that won the girls’ team title at the same competition.

Last month, Lim, 20, had also secured her first international senior title after reigning supreme at the women’s open division in the Malaysian International Open.

Both Lim and Chua will be vying for their second senior title at the Singapore Open, which takes place from today to June 30 at SingaporeBowling @ Rifle Range.

Looking ahead, Chua said: “As for Singapore Open, I didn’t think much about it, but I just want to do my best.”

