Singapore bowler Arianne clinches her first international title at 15

Singapore teenage bowler Arianne Tay kept the Republic's flag flying high on the international stage by winning the Kaohsiung International Open Bowling Championship on Saturday (Aug 17).

Arianne, 15, defeated South Korea's Yang Su Jin 207-197, 205-199 in the stepladder finals for her first senior international title, with her previous medals all coming in the youth category, including a world junior title she won in France just five months ago.

Her victory at the Southern Bowling Centre in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, means that the Republic's bowlers have strung together five international triumphs in four months.

In May, Charlene Lim, 20, started the ball rolling by winning the Malaysian International Open crown.

In the following month, teammates Amabel Chua, 19, and Bernice Lim, 27, clinched the Philippine International Open and Singapore International Open crowns respectively.

In July, Iliya Syamim, 20, emerged triumphant at the Hong Kong International Open.

Those were the first senior titles for Charlene, Amabel and Iliya, too.

On Saturday, Arianne was the second-highest qualifier in the field of 22, racking up a total of 1,705 pinfalls in eight games, just three behind Yang.

She rolled a score of 257 to beat compatriot Jermaine Seah (166) and Taiwan's Chou Chia-chen (203) in the first stage of the stepladder finals to advance to the final stage against Yang. Jermaine finished fourth overall.

Said Arianne: "I'm in shock that I was able to achieve my first international open title.

"I was really nervous going up against really strong competitors who were so much more experienced but, with my teammates behind me, supporting me, my family and friends at home cheering for me.

"I had really patient, understanding and experienced coaches behind me, guiding me through every step of the way, allowing me to manage the tricky lane conditions.

"I was able to overcome all that nerve and emerge victorious."