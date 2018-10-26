Singapore boxing is ready for the ONE Super Series

ONE Championship broke new ground in Bangkok, Thailand with its first ever boxing main event in September.

At ONE: Kingdom Of Heroes, Thai boxing legend Srisaket Sor Rungvisai defended his WBC Superflyweight World Championship against Mexico’s Iran Diaz – an encounter that was made possible by the ONE and its celebration of different forms of martial arts.

Arvind “The Juggernaut” Lalwani, a legend in his own right on the Singapore boxing scene, believes the addition of boxing to ONE Super Series would give local talent the perfect platform to showcase their skills on the global stage.

“During my time in the national team, quite a lot of those guys and girls turned pro, so they have had their fair share of amateur matches,” the owner and head coach of Juggernaut Fight Club says.

“I believe it’s great timing for the ONE Super Series with the pool that we have, because we definitely have good quality boxers.”

According to Lalwani, the Singapore boxing scene may still be at its infancy, but it’s gaining a lot of traction as the region has taken notice of the promising talent the country has to offer.

If the world’s largest martial arts organization does end up showcasing more talented practitioners of the sweet science, “The Juggernaut” believes three boxers under his care would be ideal candidates to represent Singapore.

Nurshahidah Roslie

“The Sniper” became Singapore’s first professional boxing champion when she won the UBO Inter Continental Female Super Featherweight Title in 2016.

She is the current WBC Asia Boxing Council Featherweight Champion, the Thai Female Featherweight Champion, the WBO Asia Pacific Female Super Bantamweight Champion, the interim OPBF Female Featherweight Champion, and was recently named WBC Asia’s Female Champion of the Year.

She is set to take on a former world champion in Nongmuay Kokietgym on 23 November for the WBC Asian Boxing Council Female Super Bantamweight Title.

Nurshahidah 'The Sniper' Roslie PHOTO: ST FILE

“After she wins, she beats a former world champion, we’d probably have a world title shot by next year,” Lalwani says.

“That’s how confident I am of her. She’s 30 right now, and she’s 9-2. Out of the nine bouts she’s won, seven have come by way of knockout.”

Muhammad Ashiq

“Mr. Fantastique” is relatively new to the sport, having turned pro late last year and is undefeated through five bouts. The 23-year-old has been impressive so far, knocking out four of his first five opponents.

“That kid started with me just two and a half or three years ago, and he’s phenomenal,” Lalwani says. “I believe he can be Singapore’s first world champion.”

Ashiq is also set to compete on 23 November, when he will compete for the WBC International Silver Super Bantamweight Title.

“Ashiq will create history if he wins the WBC International Silver Super Bantamweight Title,” the Juggernaut head coach says. “It’s the highest belt any Singaporean has ever fought for.”

Muhammad Ashiq PHOTO: ST FILE

Rafi Majid

“The Ruffian” was a late starter. He began training when he was 31, but won the WBC Asian Boxing Council Silver Super Middleweight Title last year aged 36.

“He was an overweight guy who came in to learn boxing and lose weight,” Lalwani said. “He has talent in him, he kept training hard, we put him into amateur fights, and he was beating everyone else.

After a successful amateur stint, Majid turned pro with the guidance of Lalwani in 2016, and has since become one of the top super bantamweights in Asia despite his advanced age.

Rafi Majid PHOTO: FACEBOOK/RAFI MAJID

He holds an undefeated record with seven wins under his belt, all coming by way of knockout.

“He’s done phenomenally well, and he’s beaten the best guys in Asia.

“I’d say he has a good three years left, and we want to see how far he can go.”