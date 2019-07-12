Singapore clinch Asia Oceania floorball title after 17-1 win over Thailand

Singapore scored 17 without reply after conceding the first goal.

Singapore claimed the men's Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation (AOFC) Cup for the first time after demolishing defending champions Thailand 17-1 in the final in the Philippines on Friday (July 12).

In the process, the Republic avenged two previous defeats by the same opponents – an 8-4 loss at the same stage two years ago, and a 4-3 reverse at last year's World Floorball Championship in the Czech Republic.

Thailand drew first blood at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna yesterday, with captain Watcharapon Onsuk slotting in a goal after just 28 seconds.

But, the Republic remained focused and equalised during an advantage play through defender Jenmark Sorreda four minutes later.

Forward Vignesa Pasupathy then set up centre R. Suria for the second goal, before scoring one himself for the Republic to take a 3-1 lead in the first period.

There was no let-off from Singapore in the second and third periods, as they dominated proceedings and scored 14 more goals.

Vignesa, who racked up three goals and as many assists, was named the Man-of-the-Match.

Several countries at the eight-team tournament fielded young sides, with an eye on the Nov 30-Dec 11 SEA Games. The Republic were also a new-look outfit, with eight debutants in a 22-man squad.

Yet, they finished the second edition of the tournament with a perfect record in five matches as all 19 outfield players scored at least once.

Earlier in the week, they trounced Japan 10-1, hosts Philippines 17-1 and India 16-2 in their group matches before thrashing South Korea 13-1 in the semi-final on Thursday.

This is the second regional title for Singapore floorball in two years, following a similar triumph in the women's edition of the AOFC Cup at Our Tampines Hub last year.

In yesterday's third-placing match, the Philippines pipped South Korea 6-5 through a golden goal scored by Swedish-born Ryan Hallden in the 67th minute.