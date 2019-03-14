Singapore to continue hosting Rugby 7s till 2023

Last year, Fiji (in white) won the HSBC Singapore Sevens for the first time since the series returned to the Republic in 2016.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont has reserved special praise for Singapore as a host of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series.

The sport's global governing body yesterday announced that the Republic will continue to be one of the hosts of the 10-leg series till 2023.

Beaumont said in a media statement: "Singapore is at the heart of the Sevens success story and we look forward to welcoming teams and fans to Singapore over the next four years for an excellent event that will continue to grow new rugby audiences."

The Republic was among nine confirmed venues - the others are Dubai, Cape Town, Hamilton, Sydney, Vancouver, Hong Kong, London and Paris - to secure the hosting rights for the men's competition for the next four-year cycle.

ASIA'S BEST

The host of the 10th stop in the United States will be confirmed later.

The Singapore Sevens, which attracted some 140,000 fans to the National Stadium over the last three years, saw a turnout of 55,000 last year. This year's edition takes place on April 13-14.

The event was ranked second out of the 10 legs and was Asia's best, according to World Rugby's evaluation last month.

It was also awarded as the most improved event, after jumping up seven spots, with a score of 89.8, just 0.2 behind Vancouver, Canada.

There are nine categories in the World Rugby assessment and the Singapore Sevens did well for accommodation and general support services.

It also finished in the top three for training facilities and travel, which include land and air transfers.

Sport Singapore CEO Lim Teck Yin and Singapore Sports Hub CEO Oon Jin Teik said they are delighted that the Singapore Sevens will be extended for the next four years and are thankful to World Rugby for their continued trust in the Republic.

Said Lim: "This mandate gives us the impetus to continue striving to make each better than the last."

Oon added: "We are dedicated to creating a compelling and comprehensive event experience that appeals to and engages both athletes and spectators...

"The upcoming edition of the HSBC Singapore Sevens will serve up an exciting mix of world-class rugby with top-end family entertainment and vibrant lifestyle activities."

Yesterday, World Rugby also announced that six cities - Dubai, Cape Town, New Zealand, Sydney, Hong Kong and Paris - will host the combined men's and women's events in the next four-year cycle, with the women's competition expanded to eight rounds.