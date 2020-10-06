Singapore Floorball Association gets $15k boost from sponsor

The Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) received a boost earlier this week when Excelsior Financial Group (EFG) extended its $15,000 sponsorship of the national men’s team for another year, till the end of 2021.

EFG, a group of financial consultants representing Great Eastern Financial Advisers, has been on board with SFA since 2018.

“We are proud to continue our support for the men’s team, especially during this uncertain climate” said Vincent Gan, EFG’s senior director for financial services in a media release.

“Their perseverance and ability to perform at the international sports arena shows their readiness to take on bigger challenges. This team has also built an impressive track record in recent years. We believe this shared vision of excellence and empowerment will help both teams achieve greater success.”

The men’s team have been putting in creditable performances. Just last year, they won the Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup and a silver medal at the SEA Games.

They were also named the Team of the Year (Team Sport) at last year’s Singapore Sports Awards and were preparing for this year’s World Floorball Championship, which has since been postponed to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are honoured to have the continued support from EFG for the Singapore’s national men’s floorball team,” said SFA president Kenneth Ho. “This partnership is not only important to the men’s team but also significant to the association as we showcase the great sport and dedicated athletes that Singapore has to the world.”

Two other well-wishers – Francis Tan of Taishan Sports Engineering Pte Ltd and Mr Lim ZX – donated $3,000 and $1,000 respectively towards the SFA’s High Performance Development efforts.