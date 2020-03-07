Singapore Floorball Association gets sponsorship boost from Nexia

The Singapore women's team finished 12th at the World Floorball Championship last year, their highest since the tournament switched to a one-division format in 2011.

The Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) announced on Friday (March 6) that accounting firm Nexia TS has extended its sponsorship of the national women’s floorball team for another year to 2021.

"We are pleased to be continuing our support for the women’s team,” said Nexia TS group CEO & chief innovation officer, Henry Tan. “Their ability to perform in the international sports arena shows their readiness to take on bigger challenges as they have consistently achieved an impressive track record.

"Dedication to excellence is crucial for both the women’s team and the firm; their success has greatly enhanced the firm’s branding campaigns.”

SFA president Kenneth Ho said they are honoured to have the continued support from Nexia TS, adding: “This partnership is important to both the women’s team and the association as we showcase the great sport and dedicated athletes that Singapore has to the world.”

Nexia has been on board since 2017, and its support has helped the Singapore women’s floorball team to deliver consistently over the past few years.

In 2018, they won the inaugural women’s Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup. Last year, they retained their SEA Games gold medal and also achieved the nation’s best showing at the women's World Floorball Championship.

They finished 12th among the world's top 16 teams, their highest since the tournament switched to a one-division format in 2011.