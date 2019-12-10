Singapore floorball women in world play-offs

The Singapore women's team have qualified for the World Floorball Championship (WFC) play-offs for the first time under the new format, after defeating the United States 7-2 in Neuchatel, Switzerland, yesterday.

The match started on a bright note for the Republic after Yee Yun Shawn scored in the sixth minute, but quick-fire goals from Vera Niskanen and Marie Haggstrom gave the US a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period at La Riveraine Sports Complex.

It was also the end of the scoring for the Americans as Singapore ran riot in the next two periods, with goals pouring in from Mindy Lim, Tiffany Ong, Jerelee Ong, Siti Nurhaliza Khairul Anuar, Yee and an own-goal by Kate MacBean.

The SEA Games gold medallists are top of Group D with four points (two for a win), following their 3-1 triumph over Thailand on Sunday, and they are poised to finish in the top two along with Australia, whom they face today.

Tomorrow, Singapore will enter the play-off round, which ensures a top-12 placing at the 16-team tournament, an improvement after finishing last at the 2017 WFC. - NARENDAREN KARNAGERAN