Singapore floorballers pipped by Thailand

WORLD FLOORBALL CHAMPIONSHIP, CLASSIFICATION (SEMI-FINALS) SINGAPORE THAILAND 3 4

Singapore men's floorball team suffered a double blow yesterday after a 4-3 defeat by regional rivals Thailand consigned them to a 15th/16th-place play-off at the World Floorball Championship.

Both South-east Asian nations share a fierce rivalry, with Thailand winning the most recent two encounters, including an 8-4 victory at the 2017 Asia-Oceania Cup final, before last night's clash at the Arena Sparta in Prague.

Singapore came into the match with one win, one draw and one loss from the group stage, while Thailand, who boast several overseas-based club players and are coached by Singaporean Kenneth Koh, suffered three defeats in Group C.

Singapore took the lead twice in the game through goals from Gary Wong and Akmal Shaharudin, but were pegged back each time with a brace from SC Hawks forward Tnakit Kayairit.

The game turned on its head in the last minute of the second period, nearly two minutes after Thailand equalised, when Aphichet Ratanaprathum let fly a screamer into the Singapore goal.

The Republic found a way back through captain Syazni Ramlee, but Thailand secured the win four minutes later when FC Copenhagen's Pawat Thaidit profited from a quick breakaway.