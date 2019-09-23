Singapore GP draws second highest attendance

The S'pore GP drew 268,000 fans over the weekend.

The haze did not stop this year's Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix from breaking its record for the second highest attendance.

This year's event attracted 268,000 spectators over three days, race promoters Singapore GP announced last night.

It is the second highest attendance after the 300,000 that attended the inaugural race in 2008. It is also slightly higher than last year's turnout of 263,000.

Singapore GP said in a statement: "With more than 130 hours of entertainment across 10 stages, innovative hospitality offerings, and exciting gastronomic experiences throughout the Circuit Park, the 12th edition of the Formula 1 night race drew 268,000 spectators to the Marina Bay Street Circuit over the three-day action-packed weekend."

Last night's race, which was won by Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, kept fans enthralled.

Off the track, the event's stellar entertainment line-up over the weekend included Swedish House Mafia, Muse, Gwen Stefani, Fatboy Slim and Hans Zimmer.

Red Hot Chili Peppers closed the action-packed weekend at the Padang Stage last night.