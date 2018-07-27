Singapore Grand Prix's new Twenty3 option

The media had a preview of the revamped Sky Suite for this year’s Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, which sports improvements such as higher ceilings and customisable interiors and menus.

Imagine dining on Michelin-starred cuisine and enjoying drinks from four bars, as the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton zip by you along the Marina Bay Street Circuit at night.

That could be your experience at this year's Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, with the organisers of the Sept 14-16 Formula One race unveiling their refreshed hospitality offerings yesterday.

New in the list of five options this year is Twenty3, a cluster of three restaurants, four bars and a two-storey Apex Lounge located at Turn 23 across the Singapore Flyer.

Within the 3,000sq m area - the size of seven basketball courts - will be a 10m dessert bar and a kinetic light installation, while guest deejay Gil Glasenberg will be spinning tunes at the Apex Lounge.

"We have listened to clients in the past years and realised that not everyone wants to be in a suite, an enclosed area," said Singapore GP's director of corporate sales Shamini Suppiah.

"They want to do their own thing, they want to be able to move around, experience different things.

"So we wanted to make sure we cater to all their needs."

We have listened to clients in the past years and realised that not everyone wants to be in a suite... Singapore GP’s director of corporate sales Shamini Suppiah

Twenty3 is also the only hospitality option that offers both single-day tickets ($955-$3,855) and a three-day bundle ($5,565).

The other four hospitality packages - Sky Suites, The Green Room, Lounge @ Turn 3 and the Paddock Club - are available only as three-day options, with the Paddock Club the most expensive at $8,880 per person. All prices are not inclusive of taxes.

Also, the Sky Suites have been upgraded, with higher ceilings, customisable interiors and menus, and unobstructed private balconies among its improvements.

Suppiah said: "We've listened to the guests as well... and we've made it in such a way that each product has a unique selling feature and made it more distinctive and exclusive."

In all, the race can host some 9,000 hospitality guests this year, about the same as last year.

Organisers revealed that 85 per cent of the hospitality packages have been sold, and are "on track to being sold out".

There is also something in store for fans, with organisers unveiling refreshed food and beverage, and lifestyle offerings next month.

• For more information, e-mail hospitality@singaporegp.sg or call 6731-5900