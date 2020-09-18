Singapore to host its first Valorant 5v5 league at The Gym

Singapore will be hosting its first 5v5 league in the first-person shooter game Valorant from Oct 3 to Nov 1, with a prize pool of $10,000.

Called The Gym Singapore Invitational (GSI), the competition will see Team SMG, Resurgence, Paper Rex and Reality Rift battling it out in a round-robin format at The Gym, an e-sports co-sharing space and production house in Jalan Besar.

The top two teams will then face off in the grand final.

Donald Yeo, head of partnerships at The Gym, said: “We’re extremely honoured to host the first head-to-head Valorant league in Singapore and to be supported by great partners like Riot Games, Logitech, Omnidesk, Secretlab and Aftershock.

“The Gym’s mission is to create a strong ecosystem to grow professional gaming in Singapore and we are here to set the standards for the future of gaming.”

Team SMG, formed by mandopop star JJ Lin, will feature ZesBeeW, falfalfal, LEXY, Kama, Divine and Aeozora. The group competed under the name GMCC before they were taken under the SMG label earlier in July.

Resurgence, led by Evo, will be backed up by Benaf, Germsg, Boplek, JabTheBoy and Mortdecai. The team also recently moved into the Resurgence stable, previously competing under Sengdala Esports.

Paper Rex will be represented by Brxndon, Egoist, Retla, JdFker, Pndmonia and Tidus . Reality Rift will feature SpykowOw, Maxxy, Liquid, Maskon, Revrk and Cartier.

Chris Tran, head of e-sports, Riot Games Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, said: “We have been extremely heartened by the success of Valorant across Southeast Asia since its launch in June, and there is an incredible appetite for competitive play in Singapore. With showcases like the GSI, Valorant players will have more unique and exciting experiences to look forward to, closer to home."

The Gym, which officially opened in February, has been a vibrant hub for e-sports. The 24-hour e-sports centre has hosted gaming competitions of various genres.

The Gym’s founder Neo Yong Aik said: “The GSI is the latest addition to our ever-growing calendar of e-sports tournaments.

"We’ve already started our weekly Friyay Night Gaming series, monthly Fortnite competitions through Sweat City, and also helped create the eSPL (e-Singapore Premier League). So the GSI is really a nice complement to our plans of building a steady stream of tournaments for Singapore’s e-sports community.”

The GSI tournament will be livestreamed on Twitch.tv/EsportsCentreOfficial starting Oct 3, 12.30pm.