Singapore hosts its first ICC women's T20 international series

The Singapore Cricket Association (SCA) made history last weekend by organising the first International Cricket Council (ICC) women's T20 international series games here, between the hosts and Myanmar.

Myanmar won the series 2-0 by clinching the first two matches last Thursday and Friday evening under floodlights at the SCA's Balestier Road grounds. The final match on Saturday was called off because of heavy rain.

In the first match, Myanmar won the toss and elected to field first. Singapore made 60 runs in 20 overs, losing nine wickets. In reply, Myanmar raced to the target, making 61 for no loss in just 7.3 overs.

In the second match, Singapore won the toss and put Myanmar in to bat first. Myanmar racked up 135 runs in 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Singapore started well but could achieve only 86 runs in 20 overs, losing nine wickets.