Singapore men's bowlers in World Championship semis
The Singapore men's bowlers qualified for the team semis of the CGSE-Million Tinkle World Men Championships yesterday.
The team, comprising Basil Ng, Jonovan Neo, Joel Tan, Darren Ong and Muhd Jaris Goh, bowled a total of 6,130 pinfalls at the South China Athletic Association Bowling Centre in Hong Kong to finish in the top four, where they are guaranteed a historic medal.
In today's semi-finals, they will meet top seeds the United States, who racked up a combined 6,373 pinfalls. Canada (6,242) face Italy (6,132) in the other semi-final.
