Singapore men's bowlers in World Championship semis

Singapore men's bowlers (top, left to right) Darren Ong, Jaris Goh, Keith Saw and (bottom, left to right) Jonovan Neo, Joel Tan and Basil Ng.

The Singapore men's bowlers qualified for the team semis of the CGSE-Million Tinkle World Men Championships yesterday.

The team, comprising Basil Ng, Jonovan Neo, Joel Tan, Darren Ong and Muhd Jaris Goh, bowled a total of 6,130 pinfalls at the South China Athletic Association Bowling Centre in Hong Kong to finish in the top four, where they are guaranteed a historic medal.

In today's semi-finals, they will meet top seeds the United States, who racked up a combined 6,373 pinfalls. Canada (6,242) face Italy (6,132) in the other semi-final.