Singapore para-archer Nur Syahidah Alim clinches world No. 1 ranking

Singapore para-archer Nur Syahidah Alim followed up her world championship triumph four months ago by reaching another summit.

The 34-year-old has topped the world ranking for the women's compound open individual category with 195.2 points, 1.4 points ahead of Britain's second-placed Jessica Stretton, whom she had beaten at the World Para Archery Championships in June.

Russia's Stepanida Artakhinova, who was top in the last round of the monthly rankings, has dropped to third with 190 points.

HONOURED

"I feel very proud and honoured to bring Singapore to the top in archery," said Syahidah.

"It means a lot, not only for me but also for the team behind me, knowing that all our hard work, effort and dedication are paying off.

"I will continue to work harder to represent and bring Singapore to greater heights in sports."

Syahidah's next assignment is the Asian Para Archery Championships in Bangkok from Oct 19-26, while her next major meet is the Asean Para Games in Philippines from Jan 18-25.

But her ultimate goal is next year's Paralympics in Tokyo, where she will be aiming to better her quarter-final finish at Rio 2016.