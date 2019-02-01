Singapore seal top-4 spot to qualify for World Floorball Championship

The Singapore women's team qualified for the World Floorball Championship, after a dominant 10-4 win over New Zealand in Bangkok yesterday.

With the top-four nations of this eight-team Asia-Oceania qualifiers guaranteed a spot in the Dec 7-15 Finals in Switzerland, the semi-final match against the Kiwis represented Singapore's last shot at qualification.

The Republic were in rampant form from the get-go but, for all their superiority, they managed to take only a 1-0 lead after the first period.

However, their persistence paid off and, in an eight-minute spell, they plundered four goals and stormed to a 5-0 lead at the end of the second period.

Singapore's defence was finally breached in the third period, not once but on four occasions. However, the Republic responded with five goals and ensured an upset wasn't on the cards.

Singapore will meet Thailand today in the third-place play-off, after the hosts defeated Malaysia 2-1 in over-time yesterday. Following that, Group A winners Australia will take on Group B winners Japan in the final.

Singapore coach Louise Khng said: "The team fought hard throughout the tournament and will continue to give their all against Thailand. We have achieved our objective of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Finals." - NARENDAREN KARNAGERAN