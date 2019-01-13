Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew stuns Lin Dan to clinch Thai title

Loh Kean Yew has stunned Lin Dan in the final of the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters in Bangkok.

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew stunned two-time Olympic gold medallist Lin Dan in straight sets in the final of the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters in Bangkok on Sunday.

Loh, 21, trailed in both sets before coming from behind to beat the 35-year-old Chinese 21-19, 21-18 to clinch the winner’s cheque of US$11,250 (S$15,000).

Loh, who is ranked world no. 125, let out a loud cry of triumph after sending a smash down the line that 13th-ranked Lin was unable to retrieve.

Overcome by the ecstasy of defeating the five-time world champion, Loh collapsed to the ground. It was his first Badminton World Federation World Tour crown.

Said Loh: "He's very experienced. He caught quite a lot of my shots and it wasn't easy to be patient with him. I tried to use my younger age as an advantage to outrun him but, of course, I'm also very tired."