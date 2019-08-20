Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min to meet world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi

Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min set up a date with world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi after winning her opening match at the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, last night.

Yeo, who is ranked world No. 32, defeated Turkey's 58th-ranked Aliye Demirbag 21-13, 21-13 in 38 minutes at the St Jakobshalle arena to advance to the Round of 32, where she will meet Yamaguchi who received a bye in the first round.

Yeo, 20, has already planned her strategy against her 22-year-old Japanese opponent.

She said: "I will have to be consistent and patient, and seize the chance to attack... because she is able to defend quite well."

In the men's singles, Singapore's 34th-ranked Loh Kean Yew was scheduled to meet world No. 14 Sameer Verma of India this morning.

Today, Loh's brother, Kean Hean, will pair up with Danny Bawa Chrisnanta to play against the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel in the first round of the men's doubles.

Chrisnanta will also be featuring in the mixed doubles today, along with Tan Wei Han.

The pair will be facing Russia's Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova in the first round.