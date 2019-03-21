Singapore shuttlers pip India in Asian mixed team championship

Singapore's shuttlers defeated India 3-2 in a Group B match at the Tong Yun Kai Cup in Hong Kong yesterday.

The tournament,which also doubles up as badminton's Asian Mixed Team Championship, saw the Republic start with a 3-2 defeat by Taiwan on Tuesday, but they rallied to claim victory at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai yesterday.

The mixed doubles pair of Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Tan Wei Han started the Republic on the right note with a 21-16, 21-13 victory over M.R. Arjun and Rutaparna Panda.

India turned the tables with the next two matches - Prannoy H.S. defeated Loh Kean Yew 21-8, 12-21, 21-17 in the men's singles, while Chrisnanta and Loh lost 21-16, 21-18 to Arjun and Ramchandran Shlok in the men's doubles.

But the Republic's shuttlers rallied to win their next two matches.

Yeo Jia Min recovered from a set down to defeat Ashmita Chaliha 17-21, 21-12, 21-16 in the women's singles, before women's pair Lim Ming Hui and Putri Sari Dewi Citra sealed the victory with a 22-24, 21-15, 21-16 win over Panda and Arathi Sara Sunil.