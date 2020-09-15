Singapore Sports Hub ready to welcome back fitness enthusiasts

Patrons taking part in Garmin Sports Sessions at the Singapore Sports Hub, with safe-distancing measures in place.

Many community facilities at the Singapore Sports Hub will be reopened to the public from this week, following the conclusion of its temporary housing project for migrant workers.

Patrons can revisit facilities such as the 100Plus Promenade, Stingray at Splash-N-Surf, Sports Hub hard courts and Skate Park from today, and the OCBC Arena from tomorrow.

To ensure safety, the venues have undergone extensive disinfection and sanitisation, the Sports Hub said in a media advisory yesterday.

Its chief executive Lionel Yeo said the Sports Hub is looking forward to the buzz of patrons returning to the facilities, adding: "I am personally excited to welcome more of our patrons back, with the assurance of safe-management measures in place for them to exercise, play, and train safely."

Patrons can participate in the Experience Sports Programmes, including the daily Garmin Sports Sessions and new community programmes such as the SuperTrail Weekend Speed Walk & Dash, SupaFresh Dance Movement and Keep Fit Taiji Wellness.

Pre-registration is required to ensure activities adhere to capacity limits set out by the Government's safety guidelines.

For instance, access at each OCBC Arena hall is restricted to a maximum of 50 persons with confirmed bookings. All group activities are limited to a maximum of five persons.

The Sports Hub gym is restricted to a maximum of 28 members, with a time limit of 90 minutes per session. Only walk-in slots are available, on a first-come-first-served basis.

More information is available at www.sportshub.com.sg.

The following venues will remain closed until further notice: Lazy River and Kids Water Playground at Splash-N-Surf, Sports Hub Fitness Studio and Shimano Cycling World.