Singapore thump Japan 10-1 in Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup

Akmal Shaharudin (far right), Singapore's Man-of-the-Match (MOTM), with Japan's MOTM Kazushige Tani (far left) and an official.

The Singapore men's floorball team avenged last year's loss to Japan in the World Floorball Championship (WFC) by thrashing them 10-1 in their opening game of the Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation (AOFC) Cup in the Philippines yesterday.

Both teams were tied at 1-1 after 25 minutes. But Singapore found their rhythm soon after, firing five goals in as many minutes in the second period to extinguish any hope for Japan.

By the end of the Group B match at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna, the score was 10-1, with eight different Singaporeans on the scoresheet.

The last time both teams met was at the WFC in Prague, Czech Republic, last December. Singapore lost 4-2 and finished 16th out of 16 teams.

Singapore forward Akmal Shaharudin, who was named the Republic's Man-of-the-Match yesterday after bagging two goals and an assist, believes the new-look team did well.

Said the 24-year-old: "Our objective was for the (nine) debutants to transition well to the international scene. Even though they are young and inexperienced, they did not look out of place."

Today, they will face hosts Philippines, who pipped India 5-4 in another Group B match.

Captain Syazni Ramlee, 28, said: "Against the Philippines, we want to build on our win and do even better.

"We didn't get comfortable. We made every shift count and kept taking our chances."