Singapore trio finish in top 3 in World Series Karting Champions Cup

Three Singaporean junior racers finished on the podium in their respective categories in Round 1 of the World Series Karting (WSK) Champions Cup in Italy over the weekend.

Christian Ho, representing Sauber Karting Team, clinched third spot in the final of the OK Junior category, after overcoming a tough start at the Adria International Raceway.

Starting at 12th position out of 34 drivers, the 13-year-old climbed nine places over 16 laps to finish in 13min 45.591sec, just 1.298sec behind the winner, Italy's Alfio Spina, and just 0.089sec behind runner-up Martinius Stenshorne of Germany.

Another Singaporean, Dion Gowda, finished eighth.

Christian, who moved to Italy in 2018 so that he can train and compete among top junior racers, wrote on his Facebook page: "So happy to take a podium in the first major race of the season. Also my first podium with @sauberkarting.

"What a way to start the season, especially when I had to climb from 12th to 3rd in the Final."

In the B final of the Mini category, two other Singaporeans - Tiziano Monza, 10, and Emiliano Cyrus, 11 - finished first and third out of 34 drivers.

Tiziano, representing Team Driver Racing Kart, won the eight-lap race in 7:58.999, while Emiliano, of Gamoto Racing Team, was 4.597sec behind.