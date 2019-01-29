Singapore trounce South Korea 10-2 in WFC qualifiers

Defender Debbie Poh earned the Best Player award after she scored a hat-trick in Singapore's 10-2 rout of South Korea at the World Floorball Championship qualifiers in Bangkok yesterday.

Captain Amanda Yeap opened the scoring in the second minute of the Group B encounter at the Huamark Indoor Stadium.

Lina Chu, Shawn Yun Yee (2), Siti Nurhaliza (2) and Adeena Nagib also got on the scoresheet, while Kim Ran and Maeng Jiyul scored the consolation goals for the Koreans.

Singapore, ranked world No. 15, top Group B with four points (two points for a win), after defeating arch-rivals Malaysia 5-2 on Sunday.

The Republic will conclude their group-stage campaign today, when they face world No. 14 Japan.

The Japanese are second in Group B on two points, after they defeated South Korea 10-1 on Sunday and will meet Malaysia in their final group match tomorrow.

The top teams from Groups A and B, and the two winners in the play-offs between the groups' runners-up and third-placed teams, qualify for the Dec 7-15 World Floorball Championship in Switzerland. - NARENDAREN KARNAGERAN

OTHER RESULTS

GROUP A:

Thailand 2 Australia 8

New Zealand 4 Philippines 2