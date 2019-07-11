Singapore unbeaten at AOFC Cup, but coach Lim not entirely satisfied

Singapore hope to continue their three-game winning streak when they meet South Korea in the semi-finals today.

Among the eight teams competing at the men's Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation (AOFC) Cup, Singapore are the only unbeaten side, having won all three of their Group B matches by handsome margins.

At the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna this week, the Republic thrashed Japan 10-1, hosts Philippines 17-2 and India 16-2 to top the group.

But coach Lim Jin Quan is not entirely satisfied. He believes there is still room for improvement ahead of today's semi-final against South Korea.

"Communication between players still need work especially in defence," said Lim, 27, in a phone interview yesterday.

"It's a problem because we have conceded five goals. It wouldn't be a problem if we're not conceding."

But Lim is pleased with the team's goal-scoring form and ability to "follow tactical instructions well and execute the game plan".

The last time Singapore met South Korea was two years ago, also at the AOFC Cup semi-finals. The Republic won 11-0, then lost 8-4 to Thailand in the final.

Lim has warned his charges, who are ranked world No. 16, not to be complacent when they face 21st-ranked South Korea, who beat 17th-ranked Japan 6-2 in the quarter-finals yesterday.

"South Korea beat Thailand even with their small population of floorball players. They are doing well and are not a team to be taken lightly," he added.

The Koreans had earlier defeated defending champions Thailand 7-6 and Pakistan 18-2, but lost 5-3 to Malaysia in their Group A matches.

Singapore vice-captain Sean Huang, 29, who bagged an assist in the match against South Korea two years ago, has also preached caution.

"Based on my experience, it's going to be a physical game (today)," said the civil servant.

"But, they have a very different team from two years ago, so we don't know what to expect."

Nonetheless, Huang, who will earn his 45th cap today, is confident of his team's play.

He said: "Everything has been going according to plan and the team performance is great with just some fine-tuning needed."

In the other semi-final, Thailand will meet the Philippines, who beat Malaysia 5-4 in the quarter-finals yesterday. - ADEENA NAGIB