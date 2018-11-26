Singapore win two gold medals at Fina Diving Grand Prix

Singapore's diving team won their first gold medals at the Fina Diving Grand Prix yesterday.

The Republic clinched two gold medals at the Singapore leg of the event at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, thanks to 24-year-old twins Timothy and Mark Lee, and Jonathan Chan, 21.

The Lees scored a personal best score of 362.31 points from six dives to pip Poland's Andrzej Rzeszutek and Kacper Lesiak (359.01) and Russia's Ilia Molchanov and Sergey Nazin (352.50) in the men's synchronised 3m springboard event, which had a field of three pairs.

Rzeszutek was the 2009 European Junior Championships men's 1m springboard silver medallist, while Lesiak won the same event in the same competition in 2013.

Then, Chan scored a personal best of 438.55 points to win the men's 10m platform event, with Mexico's German Sanchez (420.20) and Russia's Nazin (410) taking silver and bronze respectively.