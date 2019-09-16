Singapore win Women's Junior Asian Hockey Federation Cup

The victorious Singapore team celebrating after winning the AirAsia Women's Junior Asian Hockey Federation Cup.

Singapore won the AirAsia Women's Junior Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Cup after a 0-0 draw with Hong Kong China at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium yesterday.

This is the first continental trophy of any level won by a Singapore hockey team.

The Republic finished top of the table in the round-robin tournament, ending up with 13 points after five matches.

They entered the final match yesterday already assured of the title after consecutive wins against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and Taiwan.

The future is bright for this team, whose average age is about 18.

Their next big assignment is the Junior Asia Cup in Japan from April 6 to 13 next year, when they will be playing against the likes of Malaysia, India and China.