Singapore women's floorball coach Louise Khng leaves on a high

Singapore women's floorball coach Louise Khng has stepped down after a successful 2½-year stint.

Under her charge, the team retained the SEA Games gold last month and finished 12th at the World Floorball Championship in Neuchatel, Switzerland - their best-ever performance since the tournament switched to a one-division format in 2011.

They also won the inaugural Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation (AOFC) Cup in 2018.

Khng, 37, cited personal reasons for her decision to step down on Dec 31, adding that she wanted to focus on her job as a lecturer with the Nanyang Polytechnic's School of Business Management.

"Two-and-a-half years of volunteer coaching in addition to a full-time job takes a lot of emotional investment and dedication," she told The New Paper yesterday.

"The planning for trainings, the administrative work and the training itself after office hours and on weekends have been an investment in both emotions and time."

Khng became the team's assistant coach in August 2016, before succeeding Jill Quek as head coach in July 2017.

Describing the emotional challenge of her stint as a low point, Khng said that she had accomplished what she had set out to do, giving herself a rating of 7.5 out of 10.

ATTITUDE OF GRATITUDE

"My primary objective was to develop a cohesive team with a 'all-for-one, one-for-all viewpoint', peer-learning culture and an attitude of gratitude... I could do more, I have more to learn about the sport," she said.

While she could not pinpoint a particular moment as the highlight of her time in charge, Khng said she was pleased with how much she has learnt, and how her team have developed a culture in line with her vision.

She might not leave the sport entirely, though, and could consider a role on the Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) high performance committee.

National floorballer Amanda Yeap said she will miss the team's "mother" and thanked Khng for "putting Singapore on the world map again".

"Louise has fought a good fight throughout the years she's been with the team," said Yeap, an auditor.

"The team will remember her best for the passion for the sport, patience and her signature eye-rolls...

"All in all, she has taught us important values and what it takes to be both mentally and physically strong."

Goalkeeper Fariza Begum, a physical education teacher, added: "Louise's dedication has brought Singapore floorball to another level... She is very encouraging, has good rapport with everyone, cares for our well-being and inspires us to do better.

"We enjoy being coached by her. It's sad that she is leaving."

SFA said that a new coach would be identified by April, ahead of the team's next assignment - the AOFC Cup in July.