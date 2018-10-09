Singapore youth bowlers land two Masters golds

Singapore's bowlers concluded the Asian Schools Tenpin Bowling Championships in Taiwan with two golds on the tournament's last day yesterday.

Quek Lu Yi, 16, won her second individual gold of the competition after the Singapore Sports School student emerged victorious in the step-ladder final of the girls' Masters with 430 pinfalls.

Compatriot Eugene Yeo won the boys' Masters with 421 pinfalls to secure his first gold of the tournament.

The 14-year-old Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student had also won a silver with Xavier Teo in the boys' doubles and two bronzes (boys' all events and boys' team) .

Singapore's total medal haul from the competition is two golds, one silver and three bronzes - only medals won by A teams count towards the overall medal tally.

The two golds were Shin Zong Yi's girls' singles title and Eugene's gold.

The Republic finished second in the medal table, behind Japan (2-2-1). In addition to Lu Yi's girls' Masters gold, Singapore's B team members also delivered three golds, two silvers and a bronze.