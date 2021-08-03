Singaporeans in action at Tokyo 2020

YESTERDAY:

TABLE TENNIS

• Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Lin Ye (women's team, round of 16) - beat France's Stephanie Loeuillette, Yuan Jianan and Prithika Pavade 3-0

ATHLETICS

• Shanti Pereira (women's 200m heats) - clocked season's best of 23.96sec to finish 39th out of 41 runners. Did not qualify for semi-finals

SAILING

• Kimberly Lim & Cecilia Low (women's 49er FX) - medal race postponed by a day due to a lack of wind

TODAY:

TABLE TENNIS

• Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Lin Ye v China (women's team quarter-finals) - 1.30pm

SAILING

• Kimberly Lim & Cecilia Low (women's 49er FX, medal race) - 11.30am

* Catch the action on Mediacorp meWatch, Ch 5, Singtel TV Ch 21-35 and StarHub TV Ch250-263. All in S'pore time. Schedule subject to change.