Singaporeans in action at Tokyo 2020
YESTERDAY:
TABLE TENNIS
• Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Lin Ye (women's team, round of 16) - beat France's Stephanie Loeuillette, Yuan Jianan and Prithika Pavade 3-0
ATHLETICS
• Shanti Pereira (women's 200m heats) - clocked season's best of 23.96sec to finish 39th out of 41 runners. Did not qualify for semi-finals
SAILING
• Kimberly Lim & Cecilia Low (women's 49er FX) - medal race postponed by a day due to a lack of wind
TODAY:
TABLE TENNIS
• Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Lin Ye v China (women's team quarter-finals) - 1.30pm
SAILING
• Kimberly Lim & Cecilia Low (women's 49er FX, medal race) - 11.30am
* Catch the action on Mediacorp meWatch, Ch 5, Singtel TV Ch 21-35 and StarHub TV Ch250-263. All in S'pore time. Schedule subject to change.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now