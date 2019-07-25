Sports

Singapore's 4x200m free quartet smash 10-year-old record

Singapore's 4x200m freestyle quartet of (clockwise, from right) Quah Ting Wen, Gan Ching Hwee, Christie Chue and Quah Jing Wen all smiles after breaking the national record.PHOTO: SIMONE CASTROVILLARI/SSA
Singapore's 4x200m freestyle quartet of Quah Ting Wen, Gan Ching Hwee, Christie Chue and Quah Jing Wen smashed a 10 year-old national record at the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Thursday morning (July 25).

Their time of 8min 8.44sec eclipsed the previous record of 8:09.91 set at the 2009 World Championships by Ting Wen, Lynette Lim, Amanda Lim and Mylene Ong.

They were also just a split-second away from Olympic qualification, missing out by 0.06s to South Korea.

On Wednesday, the quartet of Quah Zheng Wen, Chue, Jonathan Tan and Cherlyn Yeoh also set a new national record in the 4x100m mixed relay, finishing third in their heat in 3:53.90 to finish behind Turkey and Ireland.

The previous mark of 3:59.87 was set at last year's Asian Games.

 

Participants of the Haw Par Youth Para Swimming Championships.
Swimming

A swimming event for all

