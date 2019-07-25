Singapore's 4x200m free quartet smash 10-year-old record

Singapore's 4x200m freestyle quartet of (clockwise, from right) Quah Ting Wen, Gan Ching Hwee, Christie Chue and Quah Jing Wen all smiles after breaking the national record.

Singapore's 4x200m freestyle quartet of Quah Ting Wen, Gan Ching Hwee, Christie Chue and Quah Jing Wen smashed a 10 year-old national record at the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Thursday morning (July 25).

Their time of 8min 8.44sec eclipsed the previous record of 8:09.91 set at the 2009 World Championships by Ting Wen, Lynette Lim, Amanda Lim and Mylene Ong.

They were also just a split-second away from Olympic qualification, missing out by 0.06s to South Korea.

On Wednesday, the quartet of Quah Zheng Wen, Chue, Jonathan Tan and Cherlyn Yeoh also set a new national record in the 4x100m mixed relay, finishing third in their heat in 3:53.90 to finish behind Turkey and Ireland.

The previous mark of 3:59.87 was set at last year's Asian Games.