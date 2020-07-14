Singapore's Aleef seals eRacing GP Global Europe Edition title

Singaporean e-racer Ar Muhammad Aleef Mohamed Rafik, 22, has been crowned the eRacing Grand Prix (eRGP) Global Europe Edition champion.

He edged out Malaysian Naquib Azlan and Australian teenager Josh Purwien for the overall title.

The eRGP Southeast Asia Global Edition (Europe), from May 29 to July 11, was a six-round championship.

Aleef was also crowned champion of the eRGP Grand Prix Asia Pacific region two months ago, as well as the Logitech G Challenge Asia Pacific e-racing winner last October.