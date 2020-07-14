Sports

Singapore's Aleef seals eRacing GP Global Europe Edition title

Jul 14, 2020 06:00 am

Singaporean e-racer Ar Muhammad Aleef Mohamed Rafik, 22, has been crowned the eRacing Grand Prix (eRGP) Global Europe Edition champion.

He edged out Malaysian Naquib Azlan and Australian teenager Josh Purwien for the overall title.

The eRGP Southeast Asia Global Edition (Europe), from May 29 to July 11, was a six-round championship.

Aleef was also crowned champion of the eRGP Grand Prix Asia Pacific region two months ago, as well as the Logitech G Challenge Asia Pacific e-racing winner last October.

Tennis

Nadal to play in Madrid Open

Related Stories

Singapore Rugby Sevens called off due to Covid-19 concerns

One Championship to resume MMA fights next month in Bangkok

South Korea to gradually allow fans into stadiums

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS