Singapore's floorballers looking for perfection

The Singapore women's floorball team will look to continue their perfect campaign when they meet Malaysia in the semi-finals of the Asia Oceania Floorball Cup at Our Tampines Hub at 7pm today.

The hosts enter the game in impressive form, having notched three wins out of three in the group stages.

The two teams' previous meeting was at last year's Women's World Championship qualifying round, where Singapore trounced Malaysia 8-0.

Malaysia, who defeated India 4-2 in yesterday's quarter-finals, have yet to beat Singapore, but the Republic's shotstopper Fariza Begum cautioned: "In this tournament, they look like they improved a lot.

"We just have to do our best to be in tip-top condition and capitalise on every opportunity."

National coach Louise Khng echoed her sentiments, saying: "Malaysia will definitely be fighting really hard.

"They had a hard game against India which they won, and I'm sure they will keep up the fighting spirit and play till the final whistle."

Thailand, who beat the Philippines 8-2 in the last eight yesterday, meet Japan in the other semi-final at 4pm today. Admission is free.