Singapore's silat exponents ready for World Championships

Singapore's silat exponents, with Sport Singapore chief Lim Teck Yin (in red shirt), are raring to do the country proud at the World Champs.

Over 300 of the world's top silat exponents will be in Singapore for the 18th World Pencak Silat Championships from Thursday to Sunday.

Among them are 29 Singapore athletes - including Sheik Farhan and Sheik Ferdous, sons of Singapore's silat icon Sheik Alauddin - who will be bidding to do the country proud during the four-day meet at the Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC Arena.

The Republic's silat exponents were each presented with a Singapore flag by Sport Singapore chief Lim Teck Yin yesterday as they head into final preparations for the sport's marquee event.

This is the third time that Singapore is hosting the championship after the 1988 and 2004 editions.

Entry to the tournament is free. Besides catching the action, the public can also try out various martial arts like judo, taekwondo, wushu, aikido, silat and karate made available to spectators - courtesy of ActiveSG - throughout the competition.