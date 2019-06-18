Singapore's softballers defeat South Africa

Singapore clinched their first win at the Men's Softball World Championship in 27 years through a comeback 4-3 victory against South Africa in Prague yesterday.

World No. 12 South Africa led 3-1 at the fifth inning, but the 22nd-ranked Singapore stormed home to claim a memorable victory.

Singapore's last win at the world meet - a 6-1 victory over the former Czechoslovakia - came during the 1992 edition, the last time they qualified.

The Republic, who had lost three games earlier, face world No. 6 United States tonight. - ADEENA NAGIB