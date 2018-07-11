Singapore's women floorballers win Team of the Year (Team Sport) award

The Singapore women's floorball team are the only nominees for the Team of the Year (Team Sport) category, after their 2017 exploits.

The Singapore Floorball Association has won its first major accolade at the Singapore Sports Awards, to be held on July 18 at the Marina Bay Sands.

Its women's national team are the only nominees for the Team of the Year (Team Sport) category, following their exploits at the qualifiers for the 2017 Women's World Floorball Championships.

The Republic snagged one of four spots - along with Japan, Australia and Thailand - during the Asian and Oceania qualifiers in February 2017.

The team finished last in the 16-team Worlds in Slovakia last December.

The list of nominees was released by the Singapore National Olympic Council yesterday. Swimmer Joseph Schooling could win a record fifth Sportsman of the Year gong, and become the first athlete to win the award four times in a row.

The 23-year-old Olympic men's 100m butterfly champion also won the award in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Swimmer Ang Peng Siong is the only other athlete to have won the award thrice in a row (1983-1985).

Nominated alongside Schooling are wushu exponent Jowen Lim and cyclist Calvin Sim.

Lim won the changquan and daoshu/gunshu gold medals at last year's SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, while Sim bagged the Republic's first men's cycling gold in 20 years at the same Games when he won the men's omnium in Nilai.

SINGAPORE SPORTS AWARDS

2018 FINALISTS*

Sportsman of the Year:

Joseph Schooling (swimming), Jowen Lim (wushu), Calvin Sim (cycling)

Sportswoman of the Year:

Feng Tianwei (table tennis), Shayna Ng (bowling), Jasmine Ser (shooting)

Sportsboy of the Year:

Abdul Raaziq Abdul Rashid (silat), Muhammad Daniel Kei Mohammad Yazid (sailing)

Sportsgirl of the Year:

Amita Berthier (fencing), Martina Veloso (shooting), Quah Jing Wen (swimming), Debbie Soh (synchronised swimming)

Coach of the Year:

Chun Lee Kyung (national coach, ice-skating), Gary Tan (National Training Centre head coach , swimming)

Sports Journalist of the Year:

Lim Say Heng (The Straits Times), Shamir Osman (The Straits Times), Duncan Elias (Eleven Sports), Kenneth Tan (FourFourTwo), Low Lin Fhoong (Today)

*Selected categories