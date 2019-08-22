Singapore's Yeo Jia Min smashes her way into World Championship quarter-finals

Singapore's Yeo Jia Min has reached the quarter-finals of the BWF World Championships.

Singapore's Yeo Jia Min has marched into the quarter-finals of the BWF World Championships after a 21-15, 14-21, 21-16 win over Vietnam's Vu Thi Trang on Thursday (Aug 22).

Yeo, the world No. 32, will next meet Thailand's world No. 6 Ratchanok Intanon, who defeated Indonesia's 16th-ranked Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 18-21, 23-21, 21-10.

This is the best performance by a Singaporean at the women's singles event of the world meet.

The last time a Singaporean shuttler reached the last eight of the World Championship singles competition was in 2007, when Ronald Susilo's brave run in the men's event was halted by China's Chen Yu.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old Yeo had caused the upset of the tournament by ousting Japan's world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi 21-14, 21-18.