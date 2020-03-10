Six Nations match between France and Ireland postponed
France's final Six Nations match against Ireland has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, but Wales' final match against Scotland will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday.
French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu confirmed that her country's match against Ireland would not take place as scheduled on Saturday. She did not specify a new date for the game.
Italy's game against England in Rome, which was also due to take place on Saturday, was postponed last week, as was Italy's match against Ireland last weekend.
England, France and Ireland are still in the running for the Six Nations title, but it is far from clear how and when the competition will play out. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now