Six Nations matches to continue despite coronavirus, say organisers

The remaining games of rugby's Six Nations Championship will go ahead, subject to future government intervention, despite the coronavirus outbreak that has led to the postponement of this Saturday's Ireland v Italy match, organisers said on Monday.

There had been fears that the matches on March 14 between Italy and England in Rome and France and Ireland in Paris would be called off.

But representatives of the Six Unions and championship officials met in Paris and agreed that the two matches and the other games in England, Scotland and Wales over the final two rounds would take place.

"Based on the latest information, all Six Nations matches currently scheduled are set to go ahead," the organisers said in a statement.

"Six Nations is in contact with FIR (Italy's Rugby Federation) and RFU (England's Rugby Football Union) regarding the possibility of relocating the Women's and U-20 Italy v England matches to another Italian location and we will make a further announcement on this...

"However, the Italy v England senior men's match in Rome is planned to go ahead as scheduled."