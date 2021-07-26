Sports

Skateboarders hope Japan's historic gold medal will sway minds

Skateboarders hope Japan&#039;s historic gold medal will sway minds
Yuto Horigome. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jul 26, 2021 06:00 am

For street skaters, run-ins with neighbours and security guards are annoyingly commonplace.

In Japan, where Yuto Horigome won the first Olympic gold awarded in skateboarding yesterday, the sport is still widely considered a public nuisance.

In an example of the sport's odd position in Japanese society, countless posters that read "Skating banned" were pasted to a fence at the Ariake Urban Park on Tokyo's waterfront, shielding locals from the competing skateboarders.

The signs were posted by a nearby school in an area that has wide avenues.

When asked about the posters, American Nyjah Huston, who lost to Horigome, told Reuters he hoped the sport's Olympic inception would make it more socially acceptable.

"Japan is quite strict when it comes to skateboarding," Yuma Nagase, 19, told AFP outside Komazawa Skate Park.

Phelps hails Tunisian teen Hafnaoui’s 400m free upset victory
Sports

Phelps hails Tunisian teen's upset victory

Related Stories

Olympic opening ceremony head sacked on the eve of Tokyo 2020 Games

Brisbane to stage 2032 Olympics

Relief as the Tokyo Olympics finally begin

"It would be great if it could be more relaxed after this win." - AFP, REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS