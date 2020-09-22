Slovenian rookie Tadej Pogacar, 21, wins Tour de France
Slovenian rookie Tadej Pogacar rode triumphantly into Paris in the race leader's yellow jersey after winning the Tour de France on Sunday, just a day before he turned 22.
Pogacar became the Tour's youngest champion since 1904, as Ireland's Sam Bennett won the 21st and final stage after the eight-lap dash around the iconic Champs-Elysees to clinch the green sprint points jersey.
Besides the Tour winner's famous yellow jersey, Pogacar also picked up the best climber's jersey and the white top young rider's prize.
"I can't find the words to thank everyone, but it's been amazing these three weeks (when) the fans cheered me all the way," he said. - AFP
