South Africa to stay with Sanzaar: NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson
A media report that South Africa are contemplating a move away from southern hemisphere rugby's Sanzaar alliance to join an expanded Six Nations in 2024 has been denied by New Zealand Rugby, with television agreements in place until 2025.
Britain's Daily Mail newspaper reported last Saturday that South Africa would join the existing Six Nations countries and abandon Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship after the 2023 World Cup in France.
But New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson confirmed yesterday that the Springboks will stay with Sanzaar as they had signed a deal from 2021 to 2025. - REUTERS
