South Korea female water polo team tear at breaking duck

South Korea's women's water polo team have lost their first two games at the world championships by an eye-watering aggregate score of 94-1 - but they celebrated their goal as if they had won the gold.

After suffering a record 64-0 defeat by Hungary in their Group B opener at the weekend, the plucky hosts were battered 30-1 by 2017 bronze medallists Russia yesterday.

But, despite another lopsided result, goalscorer Kyung Da Seul was the toast of Gwangju after finding the net in the final quarter to trigger tearful scenes.

The 18-year-old said she would cherish the memory, but was sad not to keep the ball as a memento.

"I'd love to have the ball, but I have no idea where it's gone. I'd be grateful if someone found it for me," Kyung said.

"When I took the shot, I didn't think it was going to go in. But I gave it everything I had. I couldn't have done it without my teammates."