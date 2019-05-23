South Korean teen shuttler An Se Young stuns world no. 1 Tai Tzu-ying

Schoolgirl An Se Young, 17, inspired South Korea to a 3-2 win over Taiwan at the Sudirman Cup yesterday by defeating world No. 1 shuttler Tai Tzu-ying

The 50th-ranked player came from behind to beat Tai 14-21, 21-18, 21-16 in 66 thrilling minutes in Nanning, China.

She said: "My strategy was to defend in the beginning of each rally and then to take my opportunity... I'm surprised I could beat her."

Tai, 24, had a niggling injury but did not use that as an excuse.