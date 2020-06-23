Spectators allowed for Japan's top baseball and football leagues
Supporters will be allowed into stadiums to watch Japan's top baseball and football leagues from July 10, the federations for the country's two most popular sports leagues said yesterday.
Japan's major sports have been put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with professional baseball starting only last week and football to restart on July 4.
The baseball season started without fans in stadiums, in line with Japanese government restrictions, to help reduce the spread of novel coronavirus.
The government's guidelines allow for a gradual increase in the number of spectators at sports events after July 10, but there was no mention of how many fans would be allowed to attend. - REUTERS
