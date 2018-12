Singapore secured a 1-2 finish in the Masters event at the Asian Senior Bowling Championships at the Enagic Bowl Mihama in Okinawa, Japan yesterday.

After two blocks of eight games each, Paiman Dali topped the field with 3,733 pinfalls.

Hairon Awang scored 3,674 pinfalls, edging South Korea's Son Yong-mok into third place by just four pinfalls.