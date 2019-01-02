S'pore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim scholarship open for applications
Application for this year's Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim (SOF-PL) Scholarship has opened.
Those interested can apply via the SOF website (www.sof.sg) before Jan 31, 4pm.
There are four categories with varying cash amounts: primary ($1,000), secondary ($2,000), junior college/integrated programme/tertiary ($3,000) and under-18 high performance ($5,000).
To be eligible, recipients must meet a set of criteria, such as scoring consistent results in relevant sports competitions.
The scholarship, into its ninth edition, was launched in 2010 when Singapore billionaire Peter Lim donated $10 million to the SOF.
Since then, more than 2,300 scholarships over $6.5 million have been awarded to young athletes to pursue their sporting goals.
Last year, there was a record high of 1,243 applications, of which 269 student-athletes were successful and were handed a total of $771,000.
Last year's scholarship recipients included Cheyenne Goh (ice skating), Koen Pang (table tennis), Lau Ywen (fencing) and Gan Ching Hwee (swimming).
