S’porean wrestler Sean Tan wins 1st WWE bout

Sean Tan, the first Singaporean to join the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) outfit, secured a win on his debut on Tuesday.

Fighting under the moniker Dante Chen, the 25-year-old beat Trey Baxter in less than a minute with an inside cradle move on WWE NXT.

For the past few months, Tan has been training alongside other recruits from Asia at the WWE Performance Center in Florida, where new WWE recruits are trained and developed.

Tan had participated in a WWE tryout in Shanghai two years ago, which involved 40 athletes from China, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

In 2012, he joined professional wrestling school SG Pro Wrestling, training and competing under the name Trexxus. - KIMBERLY KWEK