S'pore's 4x200m free relay quartet miss Olympic qualification by 0.06s

Singapore's 4x200m freestyle quartet of (from left) Christie Chue, Quah Jing Wen, Gan Ching Hwee and Quah Ting Wen are all smiles after breaking the national record.

Singapore's women's 4x200m freestyle quartet of Quah Ting Wen, Gan Ching Hwee, Christie Chue and Quah Jing Wen smashed a 10-year-old national record at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, yesterday.

Their time of 8min 8.44sec eclipsed the previous record of 8:09.91 set at the 2009 world championships by Ting Wen, Lynette Lim, Amanda Lim and Mylene Ong in Montreal, Canada.

They finished sixth in their heat yesterday morning and 13th overall, and were just a split-second away from Olympic qualification, missing out by only 0.06sec to 12th-placed South Korea.

On Wednesday, the quartet of Quah Zheng Wen, Chue, Jonathan Tan and Cherlyn Yeoh also rewrote the national record in the 4x100m mixed relay, finishing third in their heat in 3:53.90, behind Turkey and Ireland.

The previous mark of 3:59.87 was set at last year's Asian Games.